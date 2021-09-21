Babar Azam Responds to England’s Decision of Canceling Pakistan Tour

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam expressed his disappointment on England’s decision to cancel their historic tour of Pakistan.

Babar said that Pakistan cricket has always tried to accommodate other cricketing nations but we have not received the same treatment from them in return. He added that Pakistan cricket has always managed to bounce back in the face of adversity and this time will be no different.

Babar took to Twitter to send a message to the Pakistani cricketing fraternity.

He tweeted, “Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don’t. We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time. We will not only survive but thrive as well. In insha’Allah.”

The stylish batsman will be seen in action in the upcoming National T20 Cup, leading the Central Punjab side. Pakistan Cricket Board decided to hold the tournament early after New Zealand’s decision to abandon their tour of the country.

Pakistan’s top players will take part in the tournament in order to prepare themselves for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Babar will lead the Men in Green in the mega event and it will be his first as captain in a major tournament.

Babar, along with the rest of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad have also been called upon for a meeting by Prime Minister Imran Khan. PM Imran will share tips and motivational stories to boost their morale for the T20 World Cup.