MG Pakistan Threatens to Sue People Talking Against it

Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan has been the center of attention ever since its debut in the country for a number of reasons. A few months ago, the automaker landed in hot waters with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over an alleged under-invoicing scandal, which was dismissed after the company was declared not guilty of any such mal-practice.

However, it seems that the company is still facing a number of hurdles in Pakistan, which has prompted it to issue a warning against the parties that are purportedly spreading “baseless rumors and maligning campaigns” against it.

In an official statement, MG Pakistan claimed that there are certain individuals or incorporated entities, without specifying any names, that are actively involved in its defamation and that it reserves the right to take legal action against such parties under state law.

The company expressed openness to a constructive rivalry amongst all players in the market, but at the same time, stated that it will stand against any deliberate denunciation by defending itself within the lawful means.

Recent Events

MG has been at the sharp end of a knife several times over the past few months. Recently, the company was accused of deliberately causing delivery delays to charge illegal premiums from the customers. The key stakeholder of MG, Javed Afridi, offered an explanation on behalf of the company, stating that:

“MG Pakistan is a movement. The aim is to provide superb and modern technology vehicles at reasonable prices to customers in Pakistan. MG Pakistan received a great response from the people, however, because of COVID-19, like other matters of the world, MG Pakistan has also been affected. Delay in vehicle arrivals due to logistic issues is a matter of continuous worry in the world. MG Pakistan is trying to solve the issue and introduce more new models. Join us for the success of this movement, as satisfying all customers is our primary goal.”

Afridi posted a photo on his social media, which includes a statement that went on to publically call out those speaking against MG, asserting that their allegations are completely baseless and that they are all “keyboard warriors hired by competitors”.