PCB Reveals National T20 Cup Ticket Prices

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the ticket prices for the 2021-22 National T20 Cup, scheduled to commence on 23 September in Rawalpindi. The tournament will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held from 23 September to 3 October in Rawalpindi while the second phase will be played in Lahore from 6-13 October.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Here’s the National T20 Cup Schedule

According to the directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 25 percent of the capacity crowd will be allowed to enter the stadium each day to watch the doubleheaders of the exciting tournament. Only spectators who have been fully vaccinated and have an immunization certificate for COVID-19 will be allowed to attend the matches.

The ticket sales for both phases of the tournament have begun. Tickets can be bought from M&P courier offices across Pakistan and over the phone and online through bookme.pk.

ALSO READ 25% Capacity Crowds Allowed for National T20 Cup

Here are the ticket prices:

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Enclosure Price (Rs.) Category 3rd Floor Gallery 500 Platinum Imran Khan (Family Enclosure) 300 VIP Javed Miandad 300 VIP Javed Akhtar 300 VIP Azhar Mahmood 300 VIP Shoaib Akhtar 200 Premium Meeran Bakhsh 200 Premium Yasir Arafat 200 Premium Sohail Tanveer 200 Premium

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Enclosure Price Category Imran Khan 300 VIP Fazal Mahmood 300 VIP Wasim Akram 300 VIP Waqar Younis 200 Premium Javed Miandad 200 Premium A.H Kardar 200 Premium Raja’s (Family Enclosure) 200 Premium Saeed Anwar 100 First Class Abdul Qadir 100 First Class Sarfaraz Nawaz 50 General Inzamam-ul-Haq 50 General Nazar 50 General Quaid 50 General Imtiaz Ahmed 50 General Zaheer Abbas 50 General Hanif Mohammad 50 General Majid Khan 50 General Saeed Ahmed 50 General

PCB is also offering a 10 percent discount on the purchase of three or more tickets.