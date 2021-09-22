Advertisement

PCB Reveals National T20 Cup Ticket Prices

Posted 59 mins ago by Saad Nasir

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the ticket prices for the 2021-22 National T20 Cup, scheduled to commence on 23 September in Rawalpindi. The tournament will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held from 23 September to 3 October in Rawalpindi while the second phase will be played in Lahore from 6-13 October.

According to the directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 25 percent of the capacity crowd will be allowed to enter the stadium each day to watch the doubleheaders of the exciting tournament. Only spectators who have been fully vaccinated and have an immunization certificate for COVID-19 will be allowed to attend the matches.

The ticket sales for both phases of the tournament have begun. Tickets can be bought from M&P courier offices across Pakistan and over the phone and online through bookme.pk.

Here are the ticket prices:

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Enclosure Price (Rs.) Category
3rd Floor Gallery 500 Platinum
Imran Khan (Family Enclosure) 300 VIP
Javed Miandad 300 VIP
Javed Akhtar 300 VIP
Azhar Mahmood 300 VIP
Shoaib Akhtar 200 Premium
Meeran Bakhsh 200 Premium
Yasir Arafat 200 Premium
Sohail Tanveer 200 Premium

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Enclosure Price Category
Imran Khan 300 VIP
Fazal Mahmood 300 VIP
Wasim Akram 300 VIP
Waqar Younis 200 Premium
Javed Miandad 200 Premium
A.H Kardar 200 Premium
Raja’s (Family Enclosure) 200 Premium
Saeed Anwar 100 First Class
Abdul Qadir 100 First Class
Sarfaraz Nawaz 50 General
Inzamam-ul-Haq 50 General
Nazar 50 General
Quaid 50 General
Imtiaz Ahmed 50 General
Zaheer Abbas 50 General
Hanif Mohammad 50 General
Majid Khan 50 General
Saeed Ahmed 50 General

PCB is also offering a 10 percent discount on the purchase of three or more tickets.

