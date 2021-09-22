PCB Reveals National T20 Cup Ticket Prices

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the ticket prices for the 2021-22 National T20 Cup, scheduled to commence on 23 September in Rawalpindi. The tournament will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held from 23 September to 3 October in Rawalpindi while the second phase will be played in Lahore from 6-13 October.
According to the directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 25 percent of the capacity crowd will be allowed to enter the stadium each day to watch the doubleheaders of the exciting tournament. Only spectators who have been fully vaccinated and have an immunization certificate for COVID-19 will be allowed to attend the matches.
The ticket sales for both phases of the tournament have begun. Tickets can be bought from M&P courier offices across Pakistan and over the phone and online through bookme.pk.
Here are the ticket prices:
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Enclosure
|Price (Rs.)
|Category
|3rd Floor Gallery
|500
|Platinum
|Imran Khan (Family Enclosure)
|300
|VIP
|Javed Miandad
|300
|VIP
|Javed Akhtar
|300
|VIP
|Azhar Mahmood
|300
|VIP
|Shoaib Akhtar
|200
|Premium
|Meeran Bakhsh
|200
|Premium
|Yasir Arafat
|200
|Premium
|Sohail Tanveer
|200
|Premium
Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
|Enclosure
|Price
|Category
|Imran Khan
|300
|VIP
|Fazal Mahmood
|300
|VIP
|Wasim Akram
|300
|VIP
|Waqar Younis
|200
|Premium
|Javed Miandad
|200
|Premium
|A.H Kardar
|200
|Premium
|Raja’s (Family Enclosure)
|200
|Premium
|Saeed Anwar
|100
|First Class
|Abdul Qadir
|100
|First Class
|Sarfaraz Nawaz
|50
|General
|Inzamam-ul-Haq
|50
|General
|Nazar
|50
|General
|Quaid
|50
|General
|Imtiaz Ahmed
|50
|General
|Zaheer Abbas
|50
|General
|Hanif Mohammad
|50
|General
|Majid Khan
|50
|General
|Saeed Ahmed
|50
|General
PCB is also offering a 10 percent discount on the purchase of three or more tickets.