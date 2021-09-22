Petroleum Dealers Association Shuts Down Petrol Pumps in Quetta

All the petrol pumps in Quetta were closed today under the directive of the All Balochistan Petroleum Dealers to protest the sealing of the pumps that were serving customers without coronavirus vaccination cards.

The call came after the district administration sealed Bakhtawar Petroleum in Satellite Town in Quetta for selling petrol to customers without asking for their vaccination cards.

The Chairman of the All Balochistan Petroleum Dealers Association, Haji Wali Mohammad Lehri, said that the city administration has sealed four different petrol pumps over the last fifteen days, which is why petrol pumps in the city will remain closed indefinitely to protest the measure.

Lehri said that the Deputy Commissioner has banned the sale of petrol to people without vaccine cards, which is impossible. He said that “If action is to be taken against those without a vaccination card, the administration should do it itself”.

He stated that the administration has not contacted the association, and warned that the pumps will remain closed until the association’s demands are met.