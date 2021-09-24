CM Buzdar Inspects Punjab Police’s New Prison Vans

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, inspected the new version of the police prison van on Thursday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Motor Transport) briefed him about the features.

The CM expressed his satisfaction with their comfortable seating and exhaust fans. The van also has separate fans for police personnel.

He said that the provincial government has approved the procurement of 72 such prison vans that will cost Rs. 950 million. He said that the facilities of new seating and exhaust fans will be added to 300 other prison vans as well.

Inspector General Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the Personal Secretary to the Chief Minister (CM), and other dignitaries attended the occasion.

