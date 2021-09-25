iPhone 13 Pro Teardown Reveals a 3,095 mAh Battery

Apple usually does not reveal the RAM capacity or battery numbers of its new iPhones, but it never stays a secret for long. As such, a Chinese tech blogger WekiHome has released a teardown video for the iPhone 13 Pro, revealing all its major components.

Advertisement

The teardown reveals that the iPhone 13 Pro comes with a 3,095 mAh battery. This is a significant gain from last year’s iPhone 12 Pro which had a 2,815 mAh cell. Apple did say that the iPhone 13 Pro should last about 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro.

The battery is an L-shaped power cell this time around and is made by Sunwoda Electronic Co.

Overall, the internals of the phone is not too different from the iPhone 12 Pro, though there are quite a few adjustments. We can see that the 120Hz display panel is provided by Samsung and so is the RAM. Japan’s Kioxia was responsible for the flash memory and Qualcomm has provided the updated X60 5G modem.

The new iPhone uses a smaller Taptic Engine this time around and the main camera assembly is slightly bigger than before. The A15 Bionic chip is also clearly visible next to the battery and the front camera setup is thinner this time.

Check out the full teardown below for more details: