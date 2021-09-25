Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Design Leaked With S-Pen Slot

We have already seen Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ a few times as 3D renders already, but we now have our first early look at the S22 Ultra. These renders show a unique camera design and also bring proof of how Samsung might kill off the Note series.

They come from the reliable @OnLeaks so we may be looking at Samsung’s next flagship.

Sooo… Here comes your very first and early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS22Ultra and its quite "unique" rear camera housing design! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions) On behalf of @digitindia -> https://t.co/vBGM3WJfru pic.twitter.com/YDqfFrVGLW — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 24, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a striking resemblance to a Galaxy Note device. The corners of the phone are flat and the display has a very symmetrical look overall. However, it does not appear to have a curved display like previous Note devices. The biggest highlight here is the S Pen slot at the bottom, which leads us to believe that Samsung might get rid of the Note lineup for good.

The S22 Ultra is reported to have a 5,000 mAh battery, so it appears that Samsung has found a way to rearrange the internals to make room for the S Pen.

As for the quad-camera setup, the S22 Ultra appears to have borrowed the hardware from the S21 Ultra. The camera layout is the same, but in a smaller P-shaped cutout unlike any other phone we have seen in the past. The punch-hole front camera appears to be unchanged.

We won’t hear any official news from Samsung until the first quarter of 2022, since that is when the Galaxy S21 lineup is expected to become official. This should include the Galaxy S22, the S22+, and the S22 Ultra.