Numerous Flights Canceled at Lahore Airport Due to Shortage of Aircraft

Posted 13 seconds ago by Darakhshan Anjum

Eleven domestic and international flights at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, were canceled today because of operational issues and a shortage of aircraft.

According to the details, the canceled domestic flights were AirBlue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi (PA 403/404), PIA’s flight from Gilgit to Lahore (PK 610), PIA’s flight from Nairobi to Lahore (PK 6716), and AirBlue’s flight from Karachi to Lahore.

The canceled international flights included PIA’s two-way flight to Dubai (PK 203/204), two of FlyNas’s flights from Lahore to Riyadh (XY 317/318), and Qatar Airways’ two-way flight from Lahore to Doha (QR 628/629).

The airport was crowded a few days ago and there was a massive rush at the immigration counters due to the back-to-back scheduling of 12 international flights.

In other news, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has decided to provide space for different shops on lease at the airport, including a medical and general store, and a jewelry shop.

Darakhshan Anjum
