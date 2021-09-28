Numerous Flights Canceled at Lahore Airport Due to Shortage of Aircraft

Eleven domestic and international flights at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, were canceled today because of operational issues and a shortage of aircraft.
According to the details, the canceled domestic flights were AirBlue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi (PA 403/404), PIA’s flight from Gilgit to Lahore (PK 610), PIA’s flight from Nairobi to Lahore (PK 6716), and AirBlue’s flight from Karachi to Lahore.
The canceled international flights included PIA’s two-way flight to Dubai (PK 203/204), two of FlyNas’s flights from Lahore to Riyadh (XY 317/318), and Qatar Airways’ two-way flight from Lahore to Doha (QR 628/629).
The airport was crowded a few days ago and there was a massive rush at the immigration counters due to the back-to-back scheduling of 12 international flights.
In other news, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has decided to provide space for different shops on lease at the airport, including a medical and general store, and a jewelry shop.