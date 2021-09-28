PCB Receives a Bill of Rs. 2.7 Million for Food and Security for New Zealand Tour

New Zealand Cricket’s (NZC) decision to abruptly end their tour of Pakistan had a significant impact on Pakistan cricket and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Their decision to call off the tour further resulted in the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) canceling their historic tour of the country, which has jeopardized the future of cricket in Pakistan.

Consequently, PCB has also suffered significant monetary losses due to the sudden cancellation of the series. While broadcasting and advertisement costs were expected, PCB has also received a huge bill for the security of the New Zealand cricket team on the day of the first match.

According to reports, PCB has received a bill of Rs. 2.7 million from the Rawalpindi administration for the security provision and food charges incurred on the day of the first ODI.

While the tour was called off on the day of the first ODI, the security personnel were already deployed on the day of the match. The Rawalpindi administration stated that the security personnel were on duty during New Zealand Cricket Team’s practice sessions in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium leading up to the ODI series.

New Zealand was set to play a three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series, which was scheduled to start from 17 September, on their first tour of the country in 18 years. While New Zealand had already deemed security arrangements satisfactory beforehand, they decided to call off the tour on the day of the first ODI after allegedly receiving a security threat.