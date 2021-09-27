Shaheen Afridi & Azam Khan Breach PCB’s Code of Conduct

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has fined ace fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and young wicketkeeper-batsman, Azam Khan, 40 percent and 25 percent of their match-fees, respectively, in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2021.

Both players were fined in separate incidents of PCB’s Code of Conduct breach during their team’s matches against Southern Punjab and Balochistan, respectively, at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The match referee found both players in violation of Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct (Level 1), which reads as: “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match.”

Both players pleaded guilty to the charges proposed by on-field umpires and leveled by the match referee, Nadeem Arshad.

Meanwhile, Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also fined Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 25,000, respectively for maintaining a slow over-rate during their matches.

Central Punjab were three overs short in the match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were two overs short of their target in their match against Southern Punjab on Saturday.

Central Punjab skipper Babar Azam accepted the charge as well as the sanction leveled by the match referee, Iqbal Sheikh. KP captain Mohammad Rizwan also followed suit.