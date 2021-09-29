China’s Royal Group to Set Up Buffalo Farm in Pakistan for Producing High Quality Milk and Cheese

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, had a meeting with the Chief Executive Royal Group of China to discuss the establishment of Buffalo milk farming units in Pakistan today in Islamabad.

Member Food Security and Climate Change Ministry of Planning, Dr. Hamid Jalil, and senior officials attended the meeting.

Chief Executive Royal group China briefed Asad Umar about the investment in Pakistan in the Buffalo business. He informed in the meeting that they would establish six labs in different cities of Pakistan for the production of buffalo’s embryos through high quality genetic In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) process.

He also informed that this company is going to establish a big buffalo farm that will be FMD free, and from there, they will produce high-quality buffalo milk and then process it into powdered milk and mozzarella cheese. They will also establish Semen Production Unit (SPU) for buffalo where they will Care for and Manage the Breeding of Bulls.

Asad Umar welcomed the group and assured them of all possible facilities, saying that the government of Pakistan has no bureaucratic red-tapism and the Ministry of Planning and CPEC Authority are committed to promoting investment from China.

Asad Umar shared with the CEO of Royal Group of China that the Investor Facilitation Center under the CPEC Authority will soon be operational, which will help in resolving all the issues faced by the investors.