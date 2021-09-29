Haval Announces Yet Another Huge Price Hike for the H6 SUV

The automakers dealing in locally manufactured vehicles have been instructed by the government not to increase their price despite the ongoing supply chain crisis, raw material and chip shortage, and the depreciation of the local currency against the US Dollar (USD).

Advertisement

However, the automakers dealing in Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicles have been given no such instructions, which has resulted in several price hikes on their part. The most relentless of all such automakers has been Haval, which has increased the prices of its vehicles twice within a few months of its launch.

ALSO READ Yamaha Increase the Prices of its Bikes for the 4th Time this Year

Following a massive bump in the price of Haval Jolion, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has decided to notify an increase in the price of the H6 SUV as well. The price has been increased by Rs. 354,000, meaning that the new price of the H6 is Rs. 6,849,000 as compared to the old price of Rs. 6,495,000.

It bears noting that mentioned above, is the ex-factory price of the vehicle, which implies that, with the delivery fee included, the SUV is likely to cost over Rs. 6.9 million. It is also worth considering that, with the new price hike, the H6 costs almost the same as the all-electric MG ZS EV, which also costs north of Rs. 6.8 million.

The rate of USD currently stands at a record-high rate of almost Rs. 170, serving as a foreboding sign of a massive shockwave of price hikes in the near future, as the cost influencing elements such as supply chain issues, chip shortage, raw material crisis, and the depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee seem to be getting out of the government’s control.