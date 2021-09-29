Nokia Launches Purebook S14 With 11th Gen Intel CPUs and Windows 11

Nokia has launched a new laptop ahead of its October launch event dubbed the Purebook S14. It is an update over last year’s Purebook X14 with Intel’s latest generation processors and Windows 11 out of the box. It is the first of many laptops to bring Windows 11 this early.

Advertisement

Upfront, the Purebook S14 has a 14-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and thin surrounding bezels. Despite the thinner frame, the Purebook S14 weighs slightly more than its predecessor at 1.4 kg (up from 1.1 kg). The ports on the sides include a single USB C port, multiple USB A 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an SD card reader.

The backlit keyboard has 1.4mm key travel and the trackpad has multi-gesture support. The display and speakers have Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support respectively.

Under the hood, the processor has been upgraded to Intel’s 11th generation Intel Core i5 with Iris Xe graphics, up from a 10th gen Core i5. You get 8GB and 16GB RAM options with 512GB NVMe SSDs for snappy performance.

The Nokia Purebook S14 has only been launched in India for now. It will go for sale on October 3 but we expect it to arrive in Pakistan soon as well. The laptop has a starting price of $769, which is not that high up compared to its predecessor.