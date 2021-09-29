Advertisement

Pakistan Shaheens to Tour Sri Lanka in October

Posted 11 mins ago by Sports Desk

Pakistan Shaheens will tour Sri Lanka next month to feature in two four-day and three 50-over matches against Sri Lanka ‘A’ from 28 October to 15 November.

Shaheens will arrive in Colombo on 21 October and the series will be played in a bio-secure environment.

The two four-day matches will be played in Kandy from 28 October to 7 November, before the two teams go head to head in three-match one-day series. The venue for the one-day series will be confirmed in due course.

Pakistan Shaheens squad for the tour is expected to be announced in the next few days.

