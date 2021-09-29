Breaking: PCB CEO Wasim Khan Hands His Resignation to Ramiz Raja

According to various media reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive, Wasim Khan has resigned from his post effective immediately.

According to sources, Wasim handed in his resignation to PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja during a meeting yesterday. The PCB Board of Governors are set to review the situation in a meeting today.

Wasim Khan joined the PCB in 2019 on a three-year contract that was set to expire in 2022. It is reported that Wasim was unhappy with the situation as his powers had been curtailed under the new regime.

Newly elected PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja, had earlier hinted that there will be a complete overhaul in the PCB but he had refused to share any further details on the matter.

Pakistan’s head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, and bowling coach, Waqar Younis, were the first ones to resign after Ramiz’s confirmation as PCB chairman and now Wasim Khan has followed suit.

