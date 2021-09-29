Vice Chancellor QAU Ready to Accept Fair Demands of Protesting Students

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Quaid-e-Azam University, Dr. Muhammad Ali, has announced to accept all the reasonable demands of the protesting students.

The development comes after the representatives of the protesters presented their demands during a press conference held at Islamabad Press Club earlier today.

Speaking exclusively with ProPakistani, Dr. Ali said that the QAU administration is ready to extend the timings of Dr. Razi-ud-Din Siddiqui Memorial (DRSM) Library and Departmental Libraries till 9 PM and 8 PM respectively to facilitate evening students.

QAU administration is also ready to ensure the provision of hostel accommodation and transport facilities to facilitate evening students.

Dr. Ali added that the QAU administration is also ready to renovate all canteens, cafes, and huts in both university and all hostels while parking shades will also be installed in all hostels.

He clarified that the QAU administration, in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, has already recovered hundreds of acres of the university land and is ready to take further action against land grabbers.

QAU Will Not Accept Unreasonable Demands

Dr. Muhammad Ali categorically reiterated that the QAU administration will not accept unreasonable demands of the protesting students.

Explaining his statement, Dr. Ali said that 5% fee is increased each year under the QAU Act 1973 which helps the university to meet its expenditure, including paying the salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff.

He noted that the fee increase is only applicable to the newly-admitted students of each session and does not apply to already enrolled students, adding that the fee remains unchanged till the end of their academic program.

Dr. Ali further clarified that the QAU administration will neither restore the students expelled under the university’s disciplinary laws nor request the ICT administration to withdraw the FIRs lodged against students involved in criminal activities.

He also stated that the QAU administration will not extend the closing time of girls’ hostels till 10 PM, adding that a mechanism to enter and exit the hostels after 8:30 PM is already in place, which the residents must adhere to.

He said that university teachers will not be removed from administrative posts as teachers are appointed to administrative posts in universities all over the world.

With input from Sophia Siddiqui.