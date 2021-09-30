Vice Chancellor QAU Officially Accepts Demands of Protesting Students

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad, Dr. Muhammad Ali, has officially accepted the fair demands of protesting students.

According to the official notification, QAU has decided that tuition fees will be increased only for new entrants at a rate of 5% per year while a 30% rebate on service charges will be given to the students enrolled in Spring Semester 2021.

Moreover, the Student Welfare Fund and Library Fund will remain the same as last year in 2021. The Library Security fee will remain fixed at Rs. 5,500 per year while Departmental Security fee will be reduced to Rs. 6,000 for this year.

Hostel Security fee will remain fixed at Rs. 5,000 for this year while Mess Security fee will be reduced to Rs. 4,000 in 2021.

Transport facility will be ensured for the students of all evening programs while the approval of hostel facility, subject to the availability of seats, for students of all evening programs, will be sought from the relevant forum.

Lastly, Dr. Ali has also assured students to acquire private hostels on a priority basis while extending the timing of Dr. Razi-ud-Din Siddiqui Memorial (DRSM) Library till 9 PM.