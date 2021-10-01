Federal Excise Office’s Revenue Has Doubled Since March 2019

With a total of 1.4 million vehicles registered in Islamabad with the Excise and Taxation Office (ETO), the revenue stream of the Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) has increased from Rs. 4.5 billion to Rs. 8 billion despite the prevalence of the COVID-9 pandemic.

This information surfaced during a briefing of ETO of the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration to a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz in Islamabad on Thursday.

In his briefing, an ETO Director said ETO’s revenue was earlier Rs. 4.5 billion, adding that the revenue reached Rs. 8 billion since March 2019 despite the pandemic. He informed the Committee that about 1.4 million vehicles were registered with the office in Islamabad.

Senator Mohsin Aziz, the Chairman of the panel, said a lot of complaints were being received regarding malfunctions in ETO. He also sought from ETO the details of stolen vehicles within five days.

The committee provided questionnaires to ETO officials, asking them to submit their responses in the next meeting.