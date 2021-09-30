Punjab Excise Deptartment Continues E-Auction for Universal Number Plates

Punjab’s Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Department has launched yet another e-auction for universal number plates. The decision is intended to encourage the public in getting a special universal registration number plate for their vehicles.

Advertisement

For the passenger vehicles, the bidding will take place from October 1 to November 5, 2021, as per the schedule mentioned above. For the motorcycles, the bidding will start on October 1, 2021, and will end on November 4, 2021.

Whereas for commercial vehicles, the bidding will commence on the same day and will continue till October 15, 2021. Those interested can participate in the e-auction via the Punjab ET&NC department’s official website.

The step will not only encourage the masses to get their vehicles registered but will also allow the department to start a healthy revenue stream. In addition, the e-auction will enable people to book a vehicle registration number of their choosing without having to visit the office.

ALSO READ Fuel Prices Expected to Rise Again in October

Earlier this year, the government announced the decision to make the number plates province-centric instead of city-centric. This way, the vehicle registration process will not only generate more tax income for the province but will also ensure uniformity in the registration of vehicles. This will further allow the authorities to monitor the vehicles in a more efficient manner.