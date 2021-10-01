Toyota IMC Releases Its Sustainability Report for 2021

The Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has released its Sustainability Report for the Fiscal Year 2021, which covers its activities and impact on the last financial year.

Themed ‘Looking to a Happier World’ and sporting a crisp new look, the report is the company’s sixth one and aligns with the internationally recognized Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards. It covers the three pillars of sustainability (Economy, Environment, and Social) and is in compliance with the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact.

The Chief Executive of the Indus Motor Company (IMC), Ali Asghar Jamali, said, “As a frontrunner in sustainability in the industry, the report gives us an excellent opportunity to showcase IMC as a ‘Concern Beyond Cars’ company, which is the slogan for our social responsibility program”.

He explained that the risk of climate change is massive and that the IMC is committed to investing in cleaner technologies in alignment with the Toyota Environmental Challenger 2050 that is aimed at reducing the environmental burden of automobiles to “as close to zero as possible”.

Jamali stated that the IMC had recently announced an investment of over $100 million in the latest generation Hybrid Electric Technology for its customers in Pakistan, in order to contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of its vehicles in compliance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The IMC has been a frontrunner in giving back to people in terms of Education, Environmental Conservation, and Health and Safety, besides winning several awards for its Corporate Social Responsibility impacts and initiatives.

You can read the complete report here.