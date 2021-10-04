Peugeot Will Launch These Cars in Pakistan According to Its Official Website

After numerous whispers in the market about the brand’s launch, Peugeot Lucky Motor Corporation (PLMC) has finally made its presence known in the webspace of Pakistan by launching an official website and a Facebook page.

While the page itself doesn’t give away much of the company’s plans about the debut of its vehicles in Pakistan, the website has revealed some interesting details about the Peugeot vehicles that are on their way to the country’s market.

According to the website, PLMC is planning to make the following vehicles available to the Pakistani public:

Peugeot 2008

Thanks to several spottings of the striking-looking Peugeot 2008 on the Pakistani roads, the brand gained a lot of traction before its launch in the country. It is a subcompact crossover SUV that is likely to compete against Lucky Motor Corporation’s (LMC) own Kia Stonic, and the MG ZS.

It will be powered by a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that sends 131 horsepower (hp) and 220 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission.

One of the most appealing elements of a modern Peugeot is its futuristic interior. The 2008 SUV will be equipped with Peugeot’s brand new 3D i-Cockpit which includes features such as a 7″ HD capacitive touchscreen and configurable head-up instrument panel, keyless entry and start, multiple drive modes, a panoramic sunroof, a modern infotainment unit with mobile phone connectivity, and several other high-tech amenities.

The Peugeot 2008 will also be fitted with several modern features such as Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, hill-start assist, lane-keeping assist, electronic stability programming (ESP), drowsiness detection, road sign, and speed limit recognition and recommendation, 180-degree camera, overhead vehicle view, and more.

Given the modern features, the Peugeot 2008 is likely to be a fierce contender in the growing subcompact SUV market of Pakistan.

Peugeot 3008

Given the tremendous rise in the popularity of compact crossover SUVs, every automaker is making efforts to establish a name in this particular segment. The Peugeot 3008 is a compact crossover SUV that competes against the likes of Hyundai Tucson, MG HS, Proton X70, DFSK Glory, and Kia Sportage.

For the Pakistani market, the SUV will feature a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 162 hp and 240 Nm of torque and sends all of it to the front wheels or all four wheels (depending on the variant) via a 6-speed automatic transmission. The lineup is also likely to include a hybrid version of the 3008 SUV that is more powerful and is fuel-efficient.

Like its little sibling, the 3008 SUV is also fitted with the i-Cockpit that also includes the same technology and features as the 2008 SUV, with the addition of a more up-market Focal 10-speaker sound system, a larger infotainment unit with Andriod Auto and Apple Carplay, and inboard navigation system that informs of various traffic zones, speed-cam zones, parking spaces, etc.

The 3008 is equipped with all the same modern safety features with the addition of a night-vision camera, autonomous emergency braking, mild-offroad modes as a part of the Advanced Grip Control (AGC) feature (All-Wheel Drive variants only), Hill-Descent Control (HDC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and a few other high-tech driver-assist features.

Although the price is not yet known, the features do place the 3008 in the upper echelon of compact crossover SUVs in the Pakistani market.

Peugeot 5008

Even though the market for the midsize 7-seater crossover SUVs in Pakistan seems limited, Peugeot looks all geared up to fight in the heavyweight category with its 5008 SUV, a midsize 7-seater crossover SUV, that will take on the Kia Sorento and the Toyota Fortuner.

The SUV will feature the same powertrain as the 3008 with a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 162 hp and 240 Nm of torque, and sends it to the front wheels or all four wheels (depending on the variant) via a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Again, like the smaller Peugeot SUVs, the 5008 is also fitted with the same convenience features, with the addition of 7 passenger seats, a new 10″ HD central touchscreen, a 12.3″ head-up digital instrument panel, heated, ventilated, and messaging front seats, and multi-zone climate vents for rear-seat comfort.

The safety features are also the same, with the addition of a 360-degree camera, autonomous emergency braking, parking assist, semi-autonomous driving capability, and a ‘MyPeugeot’ App configurability that aids in monitoring vehicle location, event data, maintenance schedule, etc.

Out of the few midsize crossover SUVs in Pakistan, the 5008 is quite possibly the most well-equipped, which gives it a huge leg-up over its competition.

Although it is not yet known when exactly these vehicles will debut in Pakistan, their impending arrival has been made certain by PLMC itself, thanks to the images on the front and center of the official website.