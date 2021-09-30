Changan Cars We Expect to See at Pakistan Auto Show 2021

Master Changan Motors Limited gained prominence in Pakistan in the last two years, especially since the launch of the Alsvin sedan that helped bolster sales and desirability of the brand.

Since then, the company has been publically announcing its exploits in the Pakistani market with the new slogan ‘Future. Forward. Forever”. Its revised philosophy is reflected in the new vehicles, courtesy of their outlandishly futuristic designs and the “level three autonomous driving capabilities”, as proclaimed by Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) itself.

Given these attributes, the company is sure to flex at the upcoming Pakistan Auto Show 2021 by putting the following vehicles up on display.

Changan Uni-T

Changan Uni-T is a C-Segment compact crossover SUV that competes with the likes of Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Proton X70, MG HS, Haval Jolion, and other SUVs in the same category.

Earlier this year, images of the Changan Uni-T SUV being driven around on the Pakistani roads went viral on social media, resulting in car enthusiasts flooding forums with speculations about its launch here.

MCML chimed in by posting cryptic messages and videos showing off the Uni-T’s cutting-edge features on social media. Needless to say, the videos received a positive response from the public, thanks to the SUV’s sporty and futuristic design.

In the Chinese market, the Uni-T is powered by a 1.5 liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 177 hp and 300 Nm of torque. All the power is sent to the front wheels or to all four wheels (depending on the variant) via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

As the latest generation product, the Uni-T is fitted with several modern features, one of which is the level-3 autonomous driving tech. Other standard features include Parking Sensors (front and rear), a rear-view camera, tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA) technology, Traction Control, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Although there is no official word on whether the Uni-T will be launched in Pakistan, it is highly likely to be showcased at the Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) 2021 and draw a huge crowd.

Changan Uni-K

Changan’s new design language and technology have given birth to some of the most striking SUVs and have placed them in the upper echelon in the market. One of these SUVs, targeted specifically towards the premium market, is the Changan Uni-K.

This is a midsize crossover luxury SUV that Changan has positioned to go up against the likes of the Porsche Cayenne, the Maserati Levante, the Jaguar F-Pace, and other SUVs in the same segment.

To garner the attention of the Pakistani public, MCML imported a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit Uni-K to Pakistan for testing purposes, according to import data filed on the Pakistan Exim Trade Info website.

Strangely, however, in terms of pricing, the vehicle costs almost the same as the Hyundai Santa Fe, the Kia Sorento, and the Toyota Highlander in the midsize crossover SUV segment.

The SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 229 hp and 360 Nm of torque and is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all the wheels.

Like its little sibling, the Uni-K is fitted with modern features, including a digital infotainment system and driver’s display with a curved screen, level three autonomous driving capability, various driver assists features, multiple drive modes, 360-degree visibility, and an extensive list of convenience features.

The Uni-K has just been launched in the Chinese market and is still being built with left-hand drive only. Whether it will be sold in Pakistan soon is anybody’s guess. Although the demand for SUVs is high in the Pakistani market, it is uncertain if a premium five-seater midsize SUV will be as popular as the compact crossover SUVs.

Regardless, the Uni-K just may be one of the highlights of the PAS 2021.

Oshan X7

Of all the vehicles that were recently imported by MCML for testing, the Oshan X7, is the only one that has not turned heads like its crossover SUV counterparts. However, it managed to garner some popularity after news reports of its impending launch.

Not to be confused with the BMW X7, the Oshan X7 is a midsize crossover SUV that competes against the Kia Sorento, the Hyundai Santa Fe, and the Toyota Fortuner. It has been positioned as an upmarket SUV from Changan’s sub-brand with the name Oshan.

The X7 is offered in the international market with two variants of a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine. The one in the base variant makes 178 hp and 265 Nm of torque, and the one in the X7 Plus makes 188 hp and 300 Nm of torque. The former is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic, while the latter can be had with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox only.

The X7 is offered in the international market with several modern features, including level-2.5 autonomous driving capability, adaptive cruise control, ESC, traction control, ABS brakes with EBD and BA technology, lane departure warning and keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, collision warning (front and rear), modern infotainment and driver’s display units, a panoramic sunroof, and eight airbags.

Recent reports suggest that MCML is planning to launch the X7 in Pakistan in the next couple of months, but the price and launch date are unconfirmed. Given the reports about its launch, it is certain to get special attention at the PAS 2021.

Changan Hunter

Competition is about to ‘pick up’ in the Pakistani market, as recent reports suggest that a few pickup trucks could be on their way to Pakistan, one of which is the Changan Hunter.

This is a midsize pickup truck that rivals the Toyota Hilux, the Isuzu D-Max, and the MG Extender. It is offered in the international market with a choice of three engines: a 1.9-liter 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that makes 150 hp and 350 Nm of torque, a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that makes 218 hp and 320 Nm of torque, and a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that makes 150 hp and 360 Nm of torque.

The Hunter operates all four wheels via a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Other than that, it has basic safety and convenience features such as a reversing camera, Cruise Control, hill-start assists, and descent control, ABS brakes with EBD and BA technology, multiple drive modes, various driver-assist features, modern infotainment and driver’s display units, alongside rear AC vents.

The Hunter pickup truck was also included in the recent batch of the CBUs that MCML imported for testing purposes. There has been no official word about its launch in Pakistan but it is already here in Pakistan, and the probability of it being featured in the PAS 2021 is quite high.