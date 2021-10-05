Public Sector Universities’ Staff Threatens to Protest if Govt Doesn’t Increase Salaries

The Federation of the All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) and similar employees’ associations of public sector universities issued a warning on Sunday that they will launch a protest against the government if it fails to raise their salaries.

The President of FAPUASA Dr. Shah Alam chaired a joint meeting of the federation and other employees’ associations in Peshawar to discuss the issues of the university employees.

The attendees highlighted that the prices of daily use items have increased but there has been no increment in their salaries. They had raised their concerns with the government several times but it had been in vain.

The associations also discussed the matter with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and other members of the Cabinet during their visit to Islamia College Peshawar. He had promised to resolve the issue but there has been no progress on it so far.

They warned to initiate a protest if the government fails to resolve the issue.

“We have already started contacts with associations of all the universities and a program would be devised for staging a sit-in in Islamabad soon,” Dr. Alam said.