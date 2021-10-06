Official: Lt. General Nadeem Anjum Becomes Director General of ISI

Lieutenant General (Lt. Gen.) Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has been transferred from the post of Corps Commander Karachi and has been appointed as the new Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), DG ISPR has confirmed.

According to the official statement from the DG ISPR, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed has been transferred from the post of DG ISI to Corps Commander Peshawar.

The development comes a day after rumors surfaced which claimed that Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum would replace Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed as the DG ISI because of the latter’s appointment as Corps Commander Peshawar.

The appointment of the Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the DG ISI was made earlier today during a meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Besides, Lt. Gen. Mohammad Aamer has been posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala while Lt. Gen. Asim Munir has been appointed as the Quarter Master General GHQ in the latest episode of reshuffle in the top brass of the Pakistan Army.

Moreover, Lt. Gen. Mohammad Saeed has been posted as the Corps Commander Karachi and Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood has been appointed the President of the National Defence University (NDU) while Maj. Gen. Asim Malik has been appointed as Adjutant General after getting promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General.