Interloop Factory in Kasur Ranks Among World’s 7 Greenest Buildings

The US Green Building Council (USGBC) has ranked the Interloop factory in Kasur as one of the seven most environment-friendly buildings in the world under its Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green rating system.

LEED is the most widely used green building rating system across the world. So far, it has been used to rate 110,000 buildings stretching over 24 billion square feet of space.

In 2018, the USGBC restarted issuing different levels of certifications in various categories to occupied buildings all over the world under its LEED green building rating system.

Only 50 buildings across the world have received ‘Platinum’ certification from the USBGC in the building design and construction (BD+C) category, with the Interloop factory in Kasur being one of them.

More About Interloop Factory

In December 2020, the USGBC issued a Platinum certificate to the Interloop factory which stretches over 574,229 square feet.

Some notable features of the building include specialized rainwater harvesting pits to recycle groundwater.

More than 30% of the building is dedicated to green space, including a planned urban forest consisting of 3,000 trees, which will be planted in the next 5 years.

The building has installed solar panels and rice husk boilers that have reduced its carbon emissions by 30%.

The USGBC has given Interloop factory a total score of 85 out of 110 based on nine indicators.

Let’s have a closer look at Interloop’s Platinum certificate.

Sr. No. Indicator Score 1. Integrative Process Credits 1/1 2. Location and Transport 15/15 3. Sustainable Sites 10/10 4. Water Efficiencies 11/11 5. Energy and Atmosphere 26/33 6. Material and Resources 5/13 7. Indoor Environment Quality 7/16 8. Regional Priority Credits 4/4 9. Innovation 6/6

