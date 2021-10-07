Advertisement

Interloop Factory in Kasur Ranks Among World’s 7 Greenest Buildings

Posted 22 mins ago by Haroon Hayder

The US Green Building Council (USGBC) has ranked the Interloop factory in Kasur as one of the seven most environment-friendly buildings in the world under its Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green rating system.

LEED is the most widely used green building rating system across the world. So far, it has been used to rate 110,000 buildings stretching over 24 billion square feet of space.

In 2018, the USGBC restarted issuing different levels of certifications in various categories to occupied buildings all over the world under its LEED green building rating system.

Only 50 buildings across the world have received ‘Platinum’ certification from the USBGC in the building design and construction (BD+C) category, with the Interloop factory in Kasur being one of them.

More About Interloop Factory

In December 2020, the USGBC issued a Platinum certificate to the Interloop factory which stretches over 574,229 square feet.

Some notable features of the building include specialized rainwater harvesting pits to recycle groundwater.

More than 30% of the building is dedicated to green space, including a planned urban forest consisting of 3,000 trees, which will be planted in the next 5 years.

The building has installed solar panels and rice husk boilers that have reduced its carbon emissions by 30%.

The USGBC has given Interloop factory a total score of 85 out of 110 based on nine indicators.

Let’s have a closer look at Interloop’s Platinum certificate.

Sr. No. Indicator Score
1. Integrative Process Credits 1/1
2. Location and Transport 15/15
3. Sustainable Sites 10/10
4. Water Efficiencies 11/11
5. Energy and Atmosphere 26/33
6. Material and Resources 5/13
7. Indoor Environment Quality 7/16
8. Regional Priority Credits 4/4
9. Innovation 6/6
Let’s take a look at the other top 6 Platinum-rated buildings

Sr. No. Building Size (sq. ft.) Location Score
1. ENOC Futuristic Retail Fuel Station 8,342 Dubai, UAE 93/110
2. Schneider Electric Technopole 111,320 Grenoble, France 91/110
3. Kendeda Building 36,978 Atlanta, USA 89/110
4. Interloop 574,229 Kasur, Pakistan 85/110
5. Stellantis Rivalta 94,614 Turin, Italy 84/110
6. Three Consultoria Medioambiental 227 Monterrey, Mexico 84/110
7. Lee Kum Kee Soy Sauce Fermentation Plant 1,40,00,000 Jiangmen, China 80/110

 

Haroon Hayder
