First Pak-China Technical Vocational Institute Inaugurated in Gwadar

The first Pakistan-China technical-vocational institute under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was inaugurated in Gwadar today.

China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong attended the inauguration ceremony through a video link and said that the institute has been completed at a cost of Rs. 10 million in only 20 months.

He said that the institute, which is a sign of 70 years of Pak-China friendship, is equipped with modern machinery to impart knowledge and technical skills to the youth of Balochistan, and of Gwadar in particular.

The ambassador added that the students will be granted scholarships and free accommodation during their training at the institute.

The Chairman of the China Overseas Port Holding Company Zhang Baosheng said that the institute will have an important part in the development of the region.

“Technical institutes play an important role in industrial development and the trained youths would have golden opportunities to get employment in Gwadar Port, Free Zone Industry, and other projects of the CPEC,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by the General Officer Commanding 44 Div Major General Inayat Hussain; Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed of the Pakistan Navy; the Chairman of Chinese company Kopak, Zhang Bausing; the Chairman of the Gwadar Port Authority, Naseer Khan Kashani’ Commanding Officer 440 Brigade Brigadier Fahad Mansoor Kayani; the Assistant Commissioner of Gwadar, Raja Athar Abbas; and students and teachers of the Pak-China School.