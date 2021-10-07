Wasim Akram Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want to Coach Pakistan Team

Legend Pakistani pacer, Wasim Akram, has revealed that he has no intention of taking up any coaching role with the national team anytime in the near future.

During a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, the former captain said that one of the biggest reasons for not taking up any role with the national team is that he can’t tolerate the abuse coaches get online.

Akram went on to say that although the passion of Pakistani cricket fans is understandable and their anger is justifiable, the foul language which they use when the team doesn’t perform well is unfathomable.

He added that the Pakistani fans must understand that although a coach can devise any plan before the match, it is up to the players to implement that plan on the pitch.

Wasim Akram represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and 356 ODIs, claiming 414 and 502 wickets respectively. After retiring from the national side, he moved behind the mic and became a commentator.

Although he has mentored Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a bowling coach in the IPL and worked with Islamabad United, Multan Sultan, and Karachi Kings in the PSL, the former left-arm pacer has never accepted any coaching role with the national cricket team.