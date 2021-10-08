Sindh’s CNG Stations to be Closed for 3 Days

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited has ordered a three-day closure of CNG stations across Sindh due to a shortage of gas in the province.

Advertisement

Accordingly, the stations closed at 8 AM today and will reopen at 8 AM on Monday, 11 October.

Disconcerted by the sudden closure, motorists demand that the provincial government explain the off-season dearth of gas prior to the winter.

ALSO READ CNG Prices Rise in Punjab and Sindh

Gas prices in Sindh and Punjab were increased on Monday, 4 October, and the Chairman of the All Pakistan CNG Association, Ghiyas Paracha, announced that the hike was a result of an increase in sales tax. Consequently, CNG now costs Rs. 124 per liter in Punjab and Rs. 184 per kg in Sindh.

ALSO READ Possible Gas Crisis in Pakistan, LNG Prices Skyrocket

ProPakistani reported yesterday that Pakistan may be headed towards a gas shortage following three consecutive years of supply constraints.