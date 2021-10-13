First Pakistan-Assembled Proton Saga to Roll off the Assembly Line Today

It has been a year since the launch of the Proton vehicles in Pakistan but the company still appears to be struggling to keep up in terms of market presence and vehicle sales.

Advertisement

However, business is about to pick up as Al-Haj Automotive is finally ready to inaugurate the local assembling for the Proton vehicles. The first-ever locally-assembled unit of Proton Saga will also roll off the assembly line at the event.

ALSO READ Suzuki’s Sales Decline as PAMA Members Report Increase in Car Sales for September

Proton Saga is an A-segment sedan that does not have direct competitors in the Pakistani market because of its unique classification. While it is a point of contention for several car enthusiasts, the Saga’s only competitors in the Pakistani market would be B-segment sedans such as the Changan Alsvin, the Toyota Yaris, and the Honda City.

It is offered in three main flavors: Standard Manual, Standard Auto, and Premium Auto. However, they come with only one engine option — a 1.3-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 94 hp and 120 Nm of torque. Depending on the variant, the power is sent to the front wheels via either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

The Saga is fairly kitted out with the following features:

Immobilizer System

Adjustable Steering with Infotainment Controls

Remote Trunk Opener

Dual front airbags

ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors

7-inch Smart Infotainment System

Foglamps

Anti-lock braking system

DRLs (top trim)

Stability control (top trim)

Traction control (top trim)

Front parking sensors (top trim)

Reverse camera (top trim)

Proton Saga was very popular upon being launched here, mostly due to the strong value proposition. It is a well-equipped family car that starts from Rs. 1.925 million and tops out at Rs. 2.425 million, which makes it a fierce contender in the Pakistani market.

ALSO READ These Chery Cars Will Likely Appear in Pakistan Auto Show 2021

Unfortunately, the extended lockdowns in Malaysia and the other general supply-chain issues have put a damper on Al-Haj Automotive’s momentum in the Pakistani market as both the Proton Saga and the X70 offer great value for money, making them quite appealing.

Advertisement

Now that the assembly plant is set to become operational, Al-Haj Proton has the perfect opportunity to become a credible threat to its competitors in the local market.