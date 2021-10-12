Suzuki’s Sales Decline as PAMA Members Report Increase in Car Sales for September

The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has revealed that the car industry has observed a slight increase in its monthly sales with an aggregate of 22,235 vehicles sold in September.

According to the PAMA sales data for September 2021, the PAMA member manufacturers namely, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), and Hyundai Nishat Motors sold a total of 22,235 vehicles in September, taking a month-on-month (MoM) increase of two percent and a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 59 percent in sales.

Last month, Toyota IMC sold 6,292 units, recording an MoM increase of 12 percent and a YoY increase of 44 percent in car sales. PSMC sold 11,188 units, observing an MoM decrease of seven percent and a YoY increase of 72 percent in vehicle sales.

Honda Atlas and Hyundai Nishat both witnessed an increase in their sales. Honda, having sold 3,635 vehicles in September, has observed an MoM increase of 13 percent and a YoY increase of 34 percent. Hyundai Nishat, on the other hand, sold 964 vehicles, witnessing an MoM increase of 35 percent and a YoY increase of 205 percent in sales.

Other automakers such as Kia Lucky Motors, MG JW SEZ, Master Changan Motors, Regal Motors, Al-Haj Proton, United Motors, Haval, etc. are not yet members of PAMA. Hence, their sales data is not available for public review.

The sales figures of some of the popular cars in Pakistan during September are as follows:

Passenger Vehicle Sales

Passenger Vehicles Units Sold in August 2021 Units Sold in September 2021 Month on Month %age Difference PSMC

Cultus 2,845 3,056 7% Alto 5,031 4,531 -10% Wagon R 1,679 1,678 0% Bolan 1,097 894 -19% Swift 154 87 -44% Toyota IMC

Corolla 1,942 2,334 20% Yaris 2,025 2,515 24% Fortuner 572 611 7% Hilux 1,100 832 -24% Honda Atlas

City & Civic 2,726 3,367 24% BR-V 504 268 -47% Hyundai Nishat

Tucson 192 325 69% Elantra 258 309 20% Sonata 142 191 35%

The global chip shortage is pummeling the automotive industry around the globe with Pakistan no longer being an exception. Several carmakers including PSMC, Kia Lucky Motors, and Hyundai Nishat, among others, had to suspend the bookings of their vehicles on account of chip shortage and other supply chain issues.

Car prices are expected to go up in the near future due to these issues. It will be interesting to see if the ongoing issues impact car sales and demand in coming days and months.