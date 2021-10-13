President Alvi Attributes Local Manufacturing to Good Automotive Policies

Highlighting a rising investment potential in Pakistan, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that it was a matter of pride; we were collaborating with Malaysia to produce high-quality vehicles in the country, and it was the result of good policies, especially in the automotive sector announced by the government.

Advertisement

He expressed such views while addressing the Al-Haj Automotive Assembly Plant inauguration ceremony of Proton SAGA on Wednesday.

ALSO READ World’s Biggest Esports Sponsor Signs MoU With STZA

The manufacturing vehicle locally is an encouraging step, and it could be possible due to government support for this sector, the President reiterated. President Dr. Arif Alvi further said that Pakistan is on the path of development as Trade is booming due to peace in the country. Our economy has suffered a lot because of terrorism, he added, saying that Afghanistan needed rebuilding and reconstruction. This would be the shortest way for Pakistan to trade with Central Asia.

Recognizing the potential of youth in the country, the President said that in order to harness the potential of the youth, it was necessary for them to adapt to the requirements of the new age.

He said that principles are given the highest priority in global relations. By adhering to high moral values and principles, we can ensure our branding in the world. Dr. Arif Alvi said that the effective strategy against Corona did not only control the epidemic but also provided social protection to the weaker sections in the country. The world appreciated our strategy against Corona, he claimed.

ALSO READ Honda Just Imported the First 11th-Gen Civic in Pakistan

Speaking at the occasion, the Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi, Khair-ul Nazran, said that Malaysia and Pakistan have been enjoying cordial and brotherly relations since 1957. Reaching their 64th anniversary this year, both countries have been collaborating in the various spectrums of the bilateral and multilateral cooperative activities, which do not only confine to political and economic spheres but also on other areas of strategic importance, he added. Since 1983, Malaysia remains the only developing Muslim country that produces its own national car. The Proton Saga is a symbol that we are a dignified people, Counsel General told.

Advertisement

CEO Al-Haj FAW Motors, Hilal Khan Afridi spoke, at the occasion and appreciated the government’s support as it announced the best policy for the promotion of the automotive sector.