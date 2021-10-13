Honda Just Imported the First 11th-Gen Civic in Pakistan

It has been a few months since the launch of the all-new Honda Civic in the international market and it is safe to say that at the moment, it is one of the most sought-after vehicles around the world. Car journalists claim that the demand is so high that Honda is struggling to keep up the supply of the vehicles, even for reviews.

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) seems to have caught wind of the new model’s high demand and has imported a Completely Built-Up (CBU) 11th generation Honda Civic into Pakistan. The report from Pakwheels.com also shows a photo of the recent import data, as per which, HACL had import the 11th Honda Civic into Pakistan.

The vehicle imported to Pakistan has a familiar powertrain; a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 182 horsepower (hp) and 240 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. In the international market, the Civic is also offered with a naturally aspirated 2.0 liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 158 hp and 187 Nm of torque.

The 11th gen Civic is only offered with a CVT automatic transmission. It is expected that the Si and Type R variants will be equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The vehicle has been imported from Thailand for testing purposes. Although nothing has been said about the vehicle’s launch in Pakistan, given that the testing of the vehicle will begin soon, it is expected that the launch will take place before the end of 2022, and that it will cost slightly north of Rs. 4 million.

Late next year is likely to be an exciting time for the C-segment sedan market of Pakistan, as the MG GT is also expected to make its debut at that time. Given that the 11th generation Civic is also likely to be launched in late 2022, it would be interesting to see the two compact executive sedans go tow to tow with each other.