QAU VC Reveals the Real Reason Why University Cannot be Drug-Free

Vice-Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University says that land grabbers are making it difficult to make university campuses drug-free.

700 acres of prime university land is being grabbed under the nose of the federal government and university can’t fight the grabbers.

He was briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Narcotics Control which met today at Islamabad under the Chairmanship of MNA Salahuddin Ayubi.

Briefing the committee on the ground situation, vice-chancellor QAU, Muhammad Ali, informed the committee that out of 23 km, the 11 km boundary wall has been constructed around the university however, there are some disputes regarding the land due to which the 700 acres land was occupied with unauthorized occupants.

This illegal occupation is a major cause of illegal activities near the university campus and the spread of narcotics among students. He said various police operations have been carried out with the help of the district administration but the illegal land occupants are a serious threat to the very existence of the peaceful campus of QAU.

He further emphasized that most of the kiosks selling fast food and general items to the students existing outside the premises of the university are involved in drug-related activities.

He also told that they have made Quaid-e-Azam University a smoke-free campus.

Besides the Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, MNAs Gul Dad Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Nusrat Wahid, Andleeb Abbas, Ch. Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Shahida Akhter Ali, Mohsin Dawar, and officials of the Ministry and its attached Departments were present in the meeting.