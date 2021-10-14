RCCI Chief Vows to Facilitate Builders & Realtors in Every Way

The estimated worth of the real estate sector is $300 to $400 billion and there are more than 40 allied industries linked with housing, construction, and real estate. The relief provided by the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the construction industry has helped the real estate sector to boom.

These remarks were made by Nadeem Rauf, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), while talking to a delegation of the representatives of the housing industry, builders, dealers, and real estate agents led by Sardar Tanveer Sarwar. He urged the government to introduce more investor-friendly schemes and incentives.

The delegation congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Chamber.

Group Leader, Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President, Asim Malik, Vice President, Talat Awan, executive members, and a large number of businessmen and representatives of various organizations belonging to the real estate sector were also present on the occasion.

The delegation shared the problems of builders and dealers.

The RCCI chief assured the delegation of taking all possible efforts to resolve the issues of housing, builders, and real estate-related individuals. He said all the issues would be taken up with the Rawalpindi Chamber platform. Taxes should be reduced so that this sector can grow, he said, adding that, “we hope that the government will take our suggestions and resolve this issue.”

Sohail Altaf said that the housing and construction industry was of huge importance as it played a vital role in reviving the country’s economy.

A delegation led by Sheikh Fawad Bashir, Chairman AAA Associates and comprising Musarat Ejaz, Chairman Federation of Realtor’s Pakistan, and Sardar Tahir, President Federation of Realtor’s Pakistan, visited RCCI and also met the newly elected president. The delegation members showed faith in the leadership of Nadeem Rauf and hoped that the RCCI would continue support for industrial and economic growth.

Sheikh Fawad Bashir expressed his cordial gratitude and compliments to the newly elected President of RCCI. He thanked the Federation of Realtors Pakistan for playing a vital role in supporting builders. He hoped that the problems faced by the real estate sector would be resolved under the leadership of Rauf Nadeem.

Addressing the members, Ejaz Musarat appreciated the construction industry’s growth and contributions. He shed light on the role of the Federation of Realtors in solving the problems faced by the real estate developers. He said, “despite facing the pandemic and the financial regulations due to Financial Action Task Force, the construction industry had shown year-on-year growth.”

The delegation included Vice Chairman Realtors Federation, Najib Abbasi, Malik Habib, Dr. Rizwan, among a few other realtors and builders from Bahria Town and DHA. Talat Awan, Vice President of RCCI was also presented on the occasion along with Executive Member of RCCI, Sardar Tanveer Sarwar.

In the end, Nadeem Rauf thanked the delegation for the visit and vowed to dedicatedly discharge his services living up to the expectations of RCCI members. He assured that RCCI would help realtors and builders in all possible ways and would try to ease the lingering challenges faced by the construction industry.