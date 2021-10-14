These Are South Africa’s Jerseys for 2021 T20 World Cup [Pictures]

South Africa is the latest team to unveil their kits for the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup. Just like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, South Africa have opted for two kits in the tournament.

Their first kit is predominantly green and has a unique design with red, blue, and yellow triangles on the bottom of the jersey. The jersey is inspired by the colors of the South African flag and has a unique design of Ndebele art. The kit honors the heritage and diversity of the country.

The second kit is a more subdued one with a combination of yellow and green, with green lines running across the predominantly yellow jersey.

Here are the two jerseys:

The Proteas will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Australia in the first match of the Super 12s stage. The two teams will face off on 23 October at 3:00 pm at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

So far, the only teams in the Super 12s stage to have unveiled their official jerseys for the tournament are South Africa and India. It is expected that Pakistan will unveil its jersey on Friday, 15 October.

Follow our detailed coverage of the 2021 T20 World Cup here!