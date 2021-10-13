India Unveils Its T20 World Cup Jerseys

With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, the festivities for the tournament are in full swing. The majority of teams taking part in the first round of the T20 World Cup have already unveiled their kits for the tournament, while fans of the other top international teams are eagerly waiting for their countries to officially unveil their jerseys for the mega event.

India is the latest country to unveil their jersey for the upcoming tournament. They have once again opted for a deep blue and orange combination keeping their recent tradition of the color combination.

An interesting fact about India’s new jersey is that it pays homage to their fans. The new kit design is labeled as a ‘Billion Cheers Jersey,’ which represents the cheers of billions of Team India’s fans.

Have a look at their jersey:

Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans. Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport. Buy your jersey now on https://t.co/u3GYA2wIg1#MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey pic.twitter.com/XWbZhgjBd2 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2021

India, considered strong favorites for the competition, will play their first match of the T20 World Cup against their arch-rival Pakistan on 24 October at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Billions of cricket fans will have their eyes set on the high-octane clash between the arch-rivals.

The Men in Green are yet to officially unveil their jersey yet, but the images of the jersey have already been leaked online.

