Govt Claims to Have Created 250,000 Jobs Under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Around 250,000 jobs have been created under the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA), Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed.

The development came from the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing, Construction and Development held on Thursday in Islamabad to review the ongoing and new projects.

Addressing the meeting, the premier stressed on cadastral mapping to put an end to illegal encroachment and to increase land revenue.

Elaborating further, he said that cadastral mapping will help in clearly identifying the demarcation of land, which will eliminate illegal encroachment in the country once and for all.

He added that it will also play an important role in the creation of an authentic national land record database, which will ultimately result in an increase in land revenue.

The premier also appealed to all federating units to promulgate laws at the earliest to curb land-use changes and protect green areas from being converted into development or construction projects.

He emphasized that protecting green areas and agricultural lands in the country will ensure environmental preservation and food security.

He recommended all federating units allow new construction and development projects after enforcing legislation for the protection of green and agricultural areas.

Besides, the Surveyor-General of Pakistan, Maj. Gen. Shahid Pervez briefed the PM that under phase-I of the mapping exercise, 96% of the record of state lands have been digitalized in KP, 90% in Punjab, and 50% in Balochistan.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amer Ali Ahmed, apprised the meeting that CDA has already adopted cadastral mapping. It helps the CDA to identify illegal encroachments in the federal capital and retrieve the encroached land.

The CDA also regularly collects heavy fines from encroachers, most of which are illegal housing societies owned by influential members of the land mafia, and the collected amount is distributed among their victims as compensation.