Govt Launches ‘Kisan Portal’ For Small Farmers

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched ‘Kisan Portal’ to provide a platform to the small farmers in the country for easily bringing their issues into the notice of authorities.

According to details, the Kisan Portal has been integrated into the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) and a special category of ‘farmers’ has been added to the PCP. A total of 123 dashboards have been established in relevant federal and provincial departments under the Kisan Portal.

Addressing the launch event, PM Imran said that Kisan Portal will play a central role in extending support to small farmers across the country and addressing their problems.

Successive previous governments failed to solve the problems faced by small farmers and took few measures to introduce initiatives to redress their problems.

He added that the incumbent government will educate the farmers that will enable them to employ modern techniques and technologies to enhance the yield of their crops.

It has already taken a number of steps to facilitate small farmers in the country. For instance, 8.4 million small farmers will receive direct subsidies under the Kisan Card initiative. They can also use the Kisan Cards for the treatment of their ailing family members in any government hospital. It is now making efforts to ensure small farmers receive a due price of their crops.

PM Imran said that the prosperity of the country is linked with the agriculture sector, which cannot be improved without changing the lives of small farmers.

Moreover, the premier underscored the need for the development of new and climate-resistant seeds that would withstand the effects of changing climate in the country. He stressed upon all research institutions to undertake initiatives to develop indigenous seeds.

He added that small and big dams are being constructed all over the country that would greatly contribute to the agricultural development of Pakistan.