Cheap Shuttle Service to be Launched From Rawalpindi to Islamabad Airport

The Rawalpindi District Administration has given approval to affordable shuttle service for people traveling between Rawalpindi and various parts of Islamabad, and the Islamabad International Airport.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, the new shuttle service will operate round the clock on a low fare in order to give relief to the travelers as well as the airport staff, who otherwise have to spend thousands of rupees for their travels.

The report highlights that the shuttle service will traverse three different routes — two in Rawalpindi and one in Islamabad. The first route will commence from Rawat, Rawalpindi; the second route will start from Gulzar-e-Quaid, Rawalpindi; and, the third will start from Pak Secretariat in Islamabad. Two private transport companies have also reportedly offered to dedicate buses to the cause.

The report cites Aviation Minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, as stating that arrangements had been made for the initiation of the new shuttle service, which would become fully functional within two months.

Sarwar affirmed that although the fares for the service were yet to be determined, the aim was to offer travelers affordable and convenient means of transportation. He underlined that the service would facilitate millions of travelers and hundreds of airport staff members by allowing them to comfortably and economically travel to and from the airport.