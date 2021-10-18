Advertisement

KPK Tax Collection Grew by 20% in Q1 Since Last Year

Posted 19 mins ago by Aleena Haroon
Tax | ProPakistani

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority’s revenue collection grew by 20 percent in the first quarter (July to September) of the fiscal year 2021-2022 compared to the same period in the last fiscal year.

In a tweet, Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance, Taimur Khan Jhagra, said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s revenue authority collected 20 percent more tax year-over-year (YoY) in the first three months of the fiscal year (FY) 2021-2022. Moreover, the first quarter’s tax revenue is 60 percent more than what was collected in the same period two years ago.

Image

According to a survey, two years ago, only 61 percent of respondents had trust in the accuracy of tax collections. Today, that has increased to 95 percent.

Image

Two years ago, 65 percent of taxpayers praised the ethics and professionalism of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) team. Today, that number stands at 89 percent.

Similarly, two years ago, 64 percent of respondents praised the transparency of the revenue authority’s tax collection system. Today, that number stands at 74 percent.

Image

Jhagra added that in February 2020, 47 percent of respondents had confidence that tax money was being spent on public welfare. That number has now risen to 60 percent.

He said that the KPRA’s success was due to consistency of leadership and ambitious goals. “Just three years ago, KPRA’s collection stood at Rs. 10 bln annually,” he said. “That will surpass Rs. 25 bln this year; driven by ambitious target setting”.

In addition, the authority’s focus on incentive-based pay and data-driven operations had improved its performance, Jhagra said.

“Getting Pakistan to have the right tax collection culture will take time,” he concluded. “There is still tons to do. But kudos to the @kpra_official team that has improved KP’s tax collection culture in leaps and bounds within two years, while massively improving collection.”

Aleena Haroon
