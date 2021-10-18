PCB Shares Hilarious BTS Video of Players on England & West Indies Tours

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of Pakistan cricket team players on their tour of England and the West Indies a few months ago.

The video features Pakistan’s top stars including Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, and many others as they banter with each other.

Watch the fun video here:

Behind the Scenes – let's recap the Pakistan cricket team's recent tour to England and West Indies.#WeHaveWeWill #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OVanChANK3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 18, 2021

Recently, PCB’s media team has made valiant efforts to promote the game through social media. Pakistan cricket team’s official kit reveal video was also highly appreciated by the cricketing fraternity and the latest video has also added to the excitement of the fans.

The Men in Green are currently in the UAE as they prepare for the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup. Pakistan will play West Indies and South Africa in two warm-up games before taking the field for their first match of the tournament against arch-rivals India. The high-octane clash between the two sides will be played on 24 October at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan team underwent their first training camp for the competition on Sunday. The Men in Green were joined by legendary Australian batter, Matthew Hayden who has been roped in as the batting consultant for the entirety of the 2021 T20 World Cup.