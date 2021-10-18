Virat Kohli Opens Up on Facing Pakistan in T20 World Cup

As cricket fans across the world are anxiously waiting for the high-octane clash between Pakistan and India at the T20 World Cup, Indian captain, Virat Kohli, has termed it “just another game” for his team.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, Kohli downplayed all the hype surrounding the Indo-Pak match and said that he has always prepared for this match like any other match.

ALSO READ KSA to Buy All of the Billion Tree Tsunami Project’s Honey

However, the Indian skipper acknowledged that the emotions attached to the match make this rivalry stand out from other rivalries of the game.

He added that the environment for Indo-Pak matches is always different because the fans back their respective teams more than in any other match.

ALSO READ Holy Mosques in Makkah & Madina Finally Resume Prayers Without Social Distancing

Pakistan will take on India in their first match of the Super 12s in the T20 World Cup. The match is set to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on 24 October.

This will be the first match between Pakistan and India since the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. India defeated Pakistan by six wickets on that occasion and continued their winning run against the Green Shirts in World Cups.