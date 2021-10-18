Holy Mosques in Makkah & Madina Finally Resume Prayers Without Social Distancing

Worshippers prayed shoulder-to-shoulder in the Holy mosques of Makkah and Madina on Sunday, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.

“This is in line with the decision to ease precautionary measures and to allow pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque at full capacity,” reported the official Saudi Press Agency.

The Imam at Masjid Al Haram has directed worshippers to “straighten rows and close the gaps” during Fajr prayer.

Besides, the floor markings that were used to guide people to maintain social distancing in and around the Holy Mosques have now been removed.

Even though social distancing SOPs have been lifted, people are still instructed to wear masks and be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

On 17 October coronavirus precautions were lifted after a sharp drop in cases was witnessed.