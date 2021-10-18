KSA to Buy All of the Billion Tree Tsunami Project’s Honey

Saudi Arabia has expressed its desire to buy all the honey produced under Pakistan’s Billion Tree Honey Project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government will reportedly expand the project to increase the production of honey by nine percent over the next two years.

Accordingly, an amount of Rs. 2 billion will be invested in the honey project, which includes the setting up of 30 collection points and three quality control laboratories.

The honey from the project gained popularity when it was gifted by the Adviser on Climate Change, Amin Aslam, to the UK High Commissioner, Christian Turner, and the Saudi Ambassador, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki.

The latter declared that Saudi Arabia will buy all the honey produced via the project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Billion Tree Tsunami Honey Project in December 2020 under which one million hectares of forests in Pakistan will produce seven types of honey.