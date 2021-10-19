T20 World Cup 2021: Catch the Action Live With This Exciting Data Bundle

For a country that is diverse and rich in all its forms – whether it’s the culture, politics, food, or seasons – cricket is amongst the strongest factors that unite Pakistanis as one nation. It is a game that holds a special place in every Pakistani’s heart.

Currently, the 2021 T20 World Cup has all the cricket enthusiasts on their toes (quite literally), as thousands of fans travel to Oman and UAE to witness the marvelous play in live action.

Being a customer-centric company, Zong, as always, has made the most out of this opportune time to serve Pakistanis in the best possible way. In order to keep its cricket-lover customers connected, Zong has introduced its UAE & Oman T20 World Cup data bundle.

The bundle gives Zong prepaid subscribers 2GB of data for a period of 30 days for just PKR 2,000. The timing for this special data bundle couldn’t be more accurate as it covers all the connectivity needs of the people during the 2021 T20 world cup.

Relating to the vibe of millions of Pakistani cricket fans, Zong 4G had also launched a mini-series starring famous cricket players, earlier this year.

The gripping 4-episode series featured players like Haris Rauf, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, and Shadab Khan in an up-close and personal ambiance.

The players shared interesting insights about their greatest dreams, their biggest achievements, their idea of a perfect dream house, and even participated in entertaining challenges that pushed them to rack their brains with memory tests and pop culture quizzes.

Pakistan’s largest mobile connectivity provider, Zong, is at the forefront of leading the country’s digital transformation.

Alongside its multiple transformative efforts to better serve its customers, Zong is credited with pioneering 4G in Pakistan and running the first successful 5G test in the country. Zong has the widest International Roaming network in the industry that covers over 100 countries at economical rates.

The company’s international roaming offers are designed to keep Pakistanis connected to their loved ones back at home when they’re away from the country.

Offers such as the UAE & Oman T20 World Cup data bundle are a testament to the company’s commitment to understanding and proactively catering to the connectivity needs of the Pakistani people.

To subscribe to the UAE & Oman T20 World Cup bundle, Zong’s prepaid customers can dial *4255# or visit Zong’s online shop at: https://www.zong.com.pk/onlineshop/ir-bundles