Mohammad Amir Offers Help to Nida Dar After Being Scammed

Former Pakistan left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir, has offered financial support to Nida Dar after she was scammed for Rs. 5 lakh. Nida revealed that she had been cheated at an event organized in her honor, where the organizers had presented her a cheque but failed to transfer her the money.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Oman’s Pacer Who Rattled Bangladesh Represented Pakistan in U19 World Cup

Nida further revealed that she is in dire financial condition and required the amount for her father’s treatment as he is currently in the hospital after an accident. Nida revealed that she is the sole earner in her family and the cost of the treatment is currently out of her budget.

Cricket journalist, Shoaib Jutt, revealed the details on his official Twitter account.

ندا کی آواز بنیں

افسوس تقریب سجائی قومی کرکٹر "ندا ڈار" کو بلایا 5لاکھ انعام کا شور مچایا فوٹو کھنچوایا پھر سب اڑن چھو۔ ندا کے والد موذی مرض کی باعث اسپتال میں زیر علاج، بھائی ایکسیڈنٹ کے باعث بستر پر اکیلی ندا ڈار گھر کی کفیل طبی اخراجات استطاعت سے باہر ۔ 5 لاکھ تاحال نہ ملے pic.twitter.com/ubpeGHbUze — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) October 16, 2021

Pakistan’s pacer, Mohammad Amir responded to the tweet and offered help to Pakistan women’s star player. He requested Shoaib Jutt to send him Nida’s details so that he can offer her help.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Shows Ultimate Sportsman Spirit By Calling Back Shimron Hetmyer [Video]

Amir tweeted, ” You can send me her details. I will try my best to help her family.”

u can send me her details I will try my best to help her family😊 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 17, 2021

Nida Dar is one of Pakistan’s most experienced women’s cricketers. She is the only Pakistani bowler to have taken 100 T20I wickets and is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in women’s T20I cricket in history. She has taken 103 wickets at an average of 18.16 and an economy rate of 5.38 in 108 T20I matches. She has also scored over 1,000 runs in the ODI and T20I format and is Pakistan’s third-highest run-scorer in the T20I format.