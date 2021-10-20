Oman’s Pacer Who Rattled Bangladesh Represented Pakistan in U19 World Cup

Oman’s right-arm pacer, Fayyaz Butt, rose to the occasion as he rattled Bangladesh’s batting line-up by picking up three wickets in their first round encounter in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Before becoming one of the stars of the Oman national team, Fayyaz represented Pakistan in Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Fayyaz was one of the leading fast bowlers at the Under-19 level and put in a player of the match performance against Pakistan’s arch-rivals, India in their quarter-final encounter in the 2010 U-19 Cricket World Cup. Fayyaz took four wickets including the wickets of current Indian openers, KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal in the first over of the match. Pakistan won the match by 2 wickets as they chased down the target of 118 in a rain-affected encounter.

Check out his dismissal of KL Rahul:

Pakistan’s 2010 Under-19 Cricket World Cup included the likes of Pakistan’s current all-format captain, Babar Azam, opener Ahmed Shehzad, all-rounder, Hammad Azam, and spinners Usman Qadir and Raza Hasan, all of whom have gone on to represent Pakistan at the highest level. The team was led by Azeem Ghumman, who has been a regular feature in Pakistan’s first-class competitions.

The highly talented fast bowler was considered a fine seamer during his Under-19 days but he was unfortunate not to even play a single first-class match in Pakistan. Fayyaz decided to move to Oman due to the lack of opportunities in Pakistan. He will be determined to perform in Oman’s next match against Scotland to help them qualify for the Super 12s stage of the competition for the first time in their history.