Babar Motivates Pakistan Team to Focus on T20 World Cup Glory [Video]

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has urged his teammates to focus on their ultimate goal of lifting the 2021 T20 World Cup title and not go overboard with their celebrations after a historic win against arch-rivals India.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan took apart the Indian bowling line-up as they chased down a target of 152 within 18 overs and without losing a single wicket. The efforts of both the batters led Pakistan to their first ever victory over India in World Cups.

The 27-year old talked to his players in the dressing room after Pakistan’s record-breaking ten-wicket victory over India. The video of Babar’s motivational speech was uploaded by the official account of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on various social media platforms.

Babar said, “This is only the start, enjoy this victory, but don’t get overexcited because we have to focus on the upcoming matches. Our focus is one, to win the T20 World Cup. We do not have the luxury to relax, everyone has to put in their hundred percent in every moment of every match. Please focus on the next match and don’t get relaxed as this has been our habit. We have to change this, I can see it in every player that we are the one’s that are going to change the trend.”

Pakistan’s head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, also spoke to the players and congratulated them on a magnificent performance. He urged the players to keep their focus and improve their game even further.

Watch the video here: