Shoaib Akhtar Reminds Harbhajan of His Tall Claims After India’s Embarrassing Loss

Former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, hilariously sneered at former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh, following Pakistan’s crushing win against arch-rivals India in their 2021 T20 World Cup opener.

“Harbhajan Singh. Do you still want a walkover? No? Okay. Well, what can one do? Relax, enjoy the day. And, bear with it (Haan Bhajji? Harbhajan Singh. Walkover Lena hai? Nahi Lena? Acha. Chalo, kya karsakte hain yar. Relax yar, enjoy the day. And, bardasht karo)”, said Shoaib in a tweet.

Dumbfounded, Harbhajan apparently went missing on Twitter, unable to offer a fitting reply as online trends and fan reactions continued to rub more salt into his wounds.

“Worried” that the shock of defeat might have depressed his friend on the sidelines, Shoaib piled on.

Kahan ho yaar @harbhajan_singh ??

🧐 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 24, 2021

After what seemed like an hour without coming to grips with the reality of the game, Harbhajan responded in goodwill.

Theek hai theek hai.. Mubarak ho aap logo ko.. I am Very much here..see you on @Sportskeeda we shall discuss this game..enjoy you win https://t.co/qrV3BAtmWN — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 25, 2021

“Congratulations on your win guys. U guys played better”, he added.

Congratulations on your win guys. U guys played better..✅ https://t.co/x9JEN5xSfO — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 25, 2021

Almost a week prior to yesterday’s high-octane clash, Harbhajan took a sly dig at the Green Caps, undeniably confident that Pakistan didn’t stand a chance against India. “You should give us a walkover. You will play, you will lose again [and] you will be upset”, he remarked.

However, following Sunday’s blockbuster encounter in which Pakistan registered a compelling ten-wicket victory over their arch-rivals, the ex-Indian spinner will be looking to re-evaluate his stance and pray that Kohli XI doesn’t get knocked out of the competition.

Team India plays New Zealand on 31 October, while Pakistan is scheduled to lock horns with the Kiwis 4 days before Kohli’s team gets a chance to redeem itself.