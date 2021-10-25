Rizwan Had Planned All Big Shots Before India Match Even Started [Video]

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, played an exceptional knock of 79* off 55 balls as Pakistan registered a historic victory over India in their first match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Rizwan’s masterclass alongside Babar’s marvelous innings led Pakistan to their biggest victory and India’s heaviest defeat in T20 cricket.

Rizwan’s incredible transformation since his promotion up the order has been one of the most positive points for Pakistan cricket recently. His magnificent form is down to pure hard work, consistency, and efforts to become one of the best performers in world cricket.

The official account of the International Cricket Council (ICC) uploaded a video of Rizwan visualizing and practicing his shots before the start of the match on various social media platforms.

ICC tweeted, “Dream. Visualize, Execute. Mohammad Rizwan’s masterpiece started before a ball was bowled”

Watch the jaw-dropping video below:

The 29-year old is certainly one of the finest wicket-keeper batters in the world and his busy batting has helped Pakistan to many huge victories. Rizwan’s magnificent innings against the arch-rivals was a sight to behold as he never let the Indian bowling attack settle. His methodical batting eased any pressure that was on the Pakistani batting unit and helped them cruise past India.

Rizwan will be determined to continue his red hot form throughout the 2021 T20 World Cup and help Pakistan lift their second T20 World Cup title.